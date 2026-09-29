Despite not citing a violation, however, the lawyer said that he was admonished and told to “exercise greater restraint” on public remarks.

“Even if there’s no express statement that I violated the rules there’s an, at the end, an admonition to exercise greater restraint in giving public statements that may affect the merits of the case,” Tolosa said.

Tolosa further expressed how he disagreed with the ruling, highlighting the lack of finding on the court’s part that he made any remark that went against the court’s guidelines.

He, nevertheless, said that he would respect the tribunal’s decision while calling for Vice President Sara Duterte to be held to a similar standard.

“Prosecution would request that considering this somewhat strict application of the rules, that the same, the strict application be also applied with respect to the statements of the Vice President and her spokesperson,” the lawyer explained.

Tolosa argued that the statements of Duterte and her recently-appointed spokesperson Atty. Paolo Panelo were “more damaging” to the integrity of the court.

The particular remarks that the lawyer was referring to were claims coming from Duterte’s camp that senators were supposedly manipulated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. while also claiming that the proceedings had become a “zarzuela.”

Tolosa stressed that such statements were dangerous, particularly when pertaining to the potential effect that it could have on the public’s perception on the decisions of the court.

“We cannot over emphasize the fact that these statements are very concerning because…they may have the effect of manipulating the public specially those who woul;d believe those statements,” he explained.

“That’s all we ask for, that equal applications of the rules,” he added.

Asked whether the court’s findings equated to a fine, Tolosa joked that he was lucky that no penalties were imposed given the fact that their participation in the trial was “pro bono.”