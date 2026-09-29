Former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is currently out of the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Tuesday.
In a statement, BI explained that, based on its records, "there was no existing hold departure order or derogatory alert that would have prevented his departure from the Philippines."
The BI however said that it cannot disclose further details concerning an individual’s immigration records due to data privacy concerns.
"The Bureau remains committed to the consistent enforcement of immigration laws and policies while ensuring the proper protection and confidentiality of personal information," it added.
National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag said that Velasco and his wife, Rowena, have left the Philippines and have not returned amid allegations of making cash deliveries to Vice President Sara Duterte.
Last week, former policeman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. claimed to have delivered cash to Vice President Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte upon the instruction of Velasco.
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