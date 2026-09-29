Under the renewed program, participants will receive training in agribusiness, poultry and hog raising, bakery management, feeds retailing and meat reselling.

Pilmico will provide technical trainers, materials and assistance, while the Philippine Army will facilitate participation and provide venues and logistical support.

“What has allowed LAMP to continue over the years is the strength of the partnership behind it,” Aboitiz Foods President and CEO Tristan R. Aboitiz said.

“Our goal remains the same: to help create practical and sustainable livelihood opportunities for our servicemen and women as they prepare for life beyond active service,” he added.

The program will be implemented in Philippine Army camps nationwide.

Army Personnel Management Center Director Col. John Mark S. Competente said livelihood programs require continued training, guidance and access to opportunities to become sustainable.

Since 2018, LAMP has provided livelihood training to more than 1,500 servicemen and women, according to Aboitiz Foods.

The renewed agreement will run for five years.