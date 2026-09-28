The passenger, who was bound for General Santos City, admitted carrying the firearm and claimed it belonged to her cousin. She was unable to present documents showing lawful ownership or possession, according to authorities.

Personnel of the PNP Aviation Security Group arrested the passenger, informed her of her constitutional rights and brought her to NAIA Police Station 3 for documentation and proper disposition.

Authorities said an alternative recording device was used during the arrest in accordance with Supreme Court rules.

The suspect remains in police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“Every firearm detected at our airports is treated as a serious security concern. We will continue to enforce the law decisively to keep our aviation gateways safe,” PNP Aviation Security Group Director Brig. Gen. Dionisio Bartolome Jr. said.