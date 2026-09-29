Santiago’s husband, lawyer Narciso “Jun” Santiago Jr., thanked those who came to remember the late senator.

“I am grateful to the people who care about former Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, because when she was alive, she dedicated her life to serving our fellow countrymen and our nation,” he said.

“No matter how hard it was, she did everything she could do to help our countrymen,” he added.

Leviste remembered Santiago for her strong stance against corruption and wrongdoing.

“When Miriam ran for president in 1992, the battlecry was to reform the culture of corruption in our country. That battlecry is now more relevant than ever,” Leviste said.

“If she was still alive today, she would definitely beat up those who mess up. She would eat them up alive,” he added.

Leviste served as secretary general of the People’s Reform Party, which Santiago founded ahead of her 1992 presidential bid.

Defensor-Santiago, widely known for her sharp wit, legal career and anti-corruption advocacy, died on 29 September 2016 from complications of lung cancer.