The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured continued support to Filipino fishers aboard the China-flagged fishing vessel FN Lu Qina Yuan Yu 108 when it collided with the Panama-flagged bulk carrier M/V First Margaux in the Strait of Singapore on 17 September.

Aside from the financial assistance, Mingrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac also directed the licensed manning agencies that deployed the fishers to facilitate their medical evaluations and psychosocial counseling through appropriate medical facilities.

The DMW also committed to helping the fishers replace documents lost during the incident by coordinating with the relevant government agencies.

The agency is examining the responsibilities and possible liabilities arising from the collision and said that matters involving compensation, damages, and other claims of the affected fishers should be channeled through the DMW.

Cacdac stressed that assistance must also account for the needs of fishers’ families, particularly those with minor children and other dependents who rely on their income.

The DMW said it will continue coordinating with the concerned agencies, manning companies, and authorities to safeguard the rights and welfare of the affected Filipino fishers and to facilitate the assistance and claims due to them.

Meanwhile, DMW is also closely monitoring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by torrential rains and the resulting state of emergency in Thailand.

Cacdac said the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Bangkok have received requests for assistance from about 50 OFWs and are coordinating with them to assess their immediate needs

Based on initial reports received by the Philippine government, some affected OFWs are experiencing power interruptions and difficulty accessing food and water.

The DMW is preparing food and water assistance, as well as financial aid for OFWs who may qualify and require support. Cacdac stressed that assistance will be provided in coordination with Thai authorities to avoid disrupting ongoing local emergency operations.

The DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Embassy and MWO Bangkok, continue to assess the condition and specific needs of affected Filipinos and coordinate the delivery of appropriate assistance.