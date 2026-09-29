“As part of its 5-layer validation, DepEd, through its co-manager of the Senior High School Voucher Program, Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC), has completed its School Year 2025-2026 validation. Through this year-end validation, flagged cases are being reviewed and confirmed overpayments will be recovered,” DepEd said in a statement.

The department said it has also tightened safeguards for the program through its revised Education Service Contracting and Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE) guidelines, issued in April 2026.

The revised rules strengthened procedures for beneficiary validation, billing, refunds and accountability, DepEd said. The department’s Government Assistance and Subsidies Service (GASS) also monitors participating private schools and their compliance with program requirements.

Under the voucher program, participating schools submit billing claims based on qualified beneficiaries. DepEd’s validation process is intended to check beneficiary information before and during the release of subsidies.

COA’s audit found that the 58 flagged beneficiaries had been included in billing statements submitted by participating private schools. Of these, payments for 53 had already been released, resulting in the P938,000 overpayment. Four had been excluded from billing before payment, while one P14,000 payment had not yet been released.

COA also found that the status of 52 beneficiaries required further verification to establish their last dates of attendance and determine the amount, if any, that should be refunded.

DepEd said it had previously pursued cases involving attempts to defraud the voucher program. It cited a July 2026 Regional Trial Court conviction involving an individual who attempted to defraud the program using falsified billing statements.

“DepEd will continue to pursue accountability and the recovery of government funds where warranted,” the department said.