DENR Community Environment Officer Jimmy Aberin said the activity forms part of the agency’s continuing efforts to protect marine turtles and their nesting and feeding habitats.

"Personnel from the CENRO Dingalan Conservation and Development Section and the Protected Area Management Office, together with the Baler municipal environment office, monitored the nest and facilitated the safe release of the hatchlings toward the adjacent Pacific Ocean," Aberin said.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the successful release highlights the importance of sustained collaboration among government agencies, local communities, conservation groups, and other stakeholders in protecting marine ecosystems and the country’s biodiversity.

"This initiative demonstrates how collective action, sustained commitment, and shared responsibility can contribute meaningfully to the conservation and restoration of marine resources for present and future generations," Pablo said.

Meanwhile, DENR and local environment personnel continue to monitor two other marine turtle nesting sites in Baler. Hatchling emergence at these sites is expected between September 9 and October 22, 2026.