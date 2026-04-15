DENR releases endangered green sea turtle in Aurora waters

Ariel Mendoza, head of CENRO Casiguran, said the turtle measured 51 centimeters in curved carapace length and 52 centimeters in curved carapace width, and was found alive following the bycatch incident.

“After assessment by the Coastal and Marine Management Unit of CENRO Casiguran, the turtle was found to be healthy and unharmed,” Mendoza said.

The turtle was immediately tagged for monitoring and identification before being released back into its natural habitat.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said protecting endangered species requires sustained cooperation among government agencies, local communities, and other stakeholders.

“The protection of endangered species requires a whole-of-society approach. Through the cooperation of local government units, coastal communities, law enforcement agencies, and concerned citizens, we can strengthen conservation efforts and help ensure the survival of our marine wildlife,” Pablo said.

The Philippine National Police Maritime Group in Casiguran, Aurora assisted in the tagging and release operation.

The green sea turtle is considered a vital part of the marine ecosystem in Casiguran, Aurora, where it is frequently sighted and actively protected by local authorities and communities.

Known locally as “pawikan,” the endangered turtles are often found in the coastal waters of Casiguran Bay and use nearby beaches as nesting grounds, which serve as critical nurseries for the species.