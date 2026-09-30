The project site consists of grassland, brushland and patches of open-canopy forest. Surveys found naturally occurring pioneer and indigenous trees in the area, indicating the presence of native forest elements that the project seeks to protect and regenerate.

Among the indigenous species prioritized for restoration are hindang (Ficus callosa), yakal (Shorea astylosa) and lauan (Shorea spp.). The species were selected based on their occurrence in the area and their suitability to the local soil, climate and terrain.

The project supports the DENR’s “Forests for Life: 5 Million Trees by 2028” program, a national reforestation initiative launched on 21 March 2025 that targets the planting and sustained growth of at least 5 million and up to 10 million pledged indigenous trees by 2028.

The program aims to sequester 3.5 million tons of carbon by 2038, rehabilitate 15,508 hectares of degraded land, maintain more than 44,000 hectares, and improve flood mitigation and water security.

Leyte, along with Ilocos Norte, Rizal, Bataan, Bukidnon and Lanao del Norte, was identified as one of the priority reforestation sites.

Lawyer Allan Barcena, EDC assistant vice president and head of corporate support functions, said the company’s participation is through its environmental program BINHI, which started in 2008.

Under the agreement with DENR and VISFA, EDC will support the production, planting and growing of 45,000 seedlings.

VISFA, meanwhile, will help propagate and plant seedlings and undertake maintenance and protection activities in the restoration area. The group will also work to maintain a high survival rate for the planted seedlings and protect the site against illegal and destructive activities.

The three-year partnership includes regular monitoring, maintenance and protection activities to help ensure the long-term growth of the planted trees.

“Our goal isn’t just to plant Philippine native trees, but to ensure they survive and mature into strong forest canopies,” Barcena said during the MOA signing.

Under the initiative, native seedlings will be planted in grassland and brushland areas to establish additional forest cover. Assisted natural regeneration will also be used in areas with existing open-canopy forests to encourage the growth of indigenous trees naturally regenerating at the site.