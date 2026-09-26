A community turned over a juvenile Brahminy kite (Haliastur indus) to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region XII after it was rescued in Barangay Polonuling, Tupi, South Cotabato.

According to the DENR, the bird was discovered by a community member on 4 September and initially surrendered to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of Tupi. MENRO-Tupi endorsed the bird to the Protected Area Management Office of Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape (PAMO-MMPL), which subsequently coordinated its turnover to the Conservation and Development Division (CDD) of DENR Region XII.

The rescued bird was identified as a juvenile weighing approximately 350 grams and measuring 47 centimeters in length. It had brown plumage and cut feathers when it was turned over.