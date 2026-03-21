Turtle Islands celebrates Eid’l Fitr

Mayor Hja Jay Sayang L. Jamalul expressed her heartfelt appreciation in her message to the public:

“Today, we offer thanks to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala for granting us the fortitude to complete the blessed month of Ramadan, a period that strengthened our commitment to patience, compassion and devotion.”

She added, “The holy month of Ramadan has been a time of deep devotion, sacrifice and spiritual renewal. As we break our final fast and gather for Eid prayers, we thank Allah SWT for the strength to complete this sacred journey. Let this day remind us to carry forward patience, humility, and compassion throughout the year.”

Despite their distance from the mainland, the spirit of the Bangsamoro community remained vibrant, with families gathering over traditional Tausug delicacies such as tiyula itum, kurma and lokot-lokot to celebrate together.

Vice Mayor Hji. Mohammad Faizal Jamalul encouraged residents to use the occasion to reinforce solidarity and care for one another, particularly by supporting the less fortunate through Zakat al-Fitr.