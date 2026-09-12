The remains of the two Filipino seafarers from the MT SIDR, who died in the incident involving their vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, were repatriated to the Philippines on Friday night, 12 September.
Upon their arrival, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) received and assisted in the repatriation of their remains.
OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan also personally joined in receiving and assisting the remains, as a gesture of solidarity and deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
From the airport, the remains of one seafarer will be delivered to his family in Laguna, while the other will be brought home to Cebu so they can be with their respective loved ones in their final resting place.
In partnership with the DMW, licensed manning agencies, and other relevant partner agencies, OWWA continues to coordinate the smooth and dignified return of the remains, as well as the provision of necessary assistance and support to their bereaved families.
The OWWA care does not end upon their return home. The agency will continue to coordinate with the bereaved families through the Regional Welfare Offices to provide the appropriate welfare assistance and other services tailored to their needs.