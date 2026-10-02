A 43-year-old passenger with an existing alias warrant of arrest was arrested by authorities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on 30 September.

Airport authorities said the inbound passenger, who arrived from Muscat, Oman, was intercepted by immigration personnel after his name appeared on an alert list order. The Bureau of Immigration immediately informed the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP)-NAIA Police Station 1 and turned him over for verification and investigation.

A check through the E-Warrant system confirmed that the alias warrant of arrest remained valid and unserved, prompting NAIA Police Station 1 to coordinate with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit NCR-Southern Metro Manila District Field Unit for a joint operation.