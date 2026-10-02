A 43-year-old passenger with an existing alias warrant of arrest was arrested by authorities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on 30 September.
Airport authorities said the inbound passenger, who arrived from Muscat, Oman, was intercepted by immigration personnel after his name appeared on an alert list order. The Bureau of Immigration immediately informed the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP)-NAIA Police Station 1 and turned him over for verification and investigation.
A check through the E-Warrant system confirmed that the alias warrant of arrest remained valid and unserved, prompting NAIA Police Station 1 to coordinate with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit NCR-Southern Metro Manila District Field Unit for a joint operation.
Joint personnel arrested the passenger pursuant to the warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Lingayen, Pangasinan, for the crime of consented abduction under Article 343 of the Revised Penal Code. Bail was set at P10,000.
“The operation demonstrates the Group’s sustained vigilance and coordination with partner agencies in ensuring that wanted persons are properly intercepted and placed under lawful custody,” said PNP AVSEGROUP Director Police Brig. Gen. Dionisio Bartolome Jr.
Tulfo advised the prosecution panel to be more mindful of the lawyers it assigns to present witnesses to keep the…
The audit identified 366 PPE items below CoA’s P50,000 capitalization threshold, including 195 items assigned a nominal…
The attempt to sabotage a flydubai airlines flight may have been intended not only to endanger its 174 passengers but…