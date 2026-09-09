The review covered the plant’s operations, raw material handling, hygiene protocols, quality assurance systems and compliance with international food safety standards.

“Achieving FSSC 22000 version 6.0 recertification is a testament to the discipline and dedication to excellence of our entire team in Davao. Every single member of our team poured their absolute best into making sure that we deliver on our promise on food safety and product quality — our promise to Filipino families everywhere that every product is safe, top-quality, and produced with uncompromising integrity,” NutriAsia Plant Operations Manager for Cebu and Davao Allan Sitjar said.

NutriAsia said the certification affirms the effectiveness of the Davao plant’s food safety management system and its adherence to hygiene, production and quality control procedures.