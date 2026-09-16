Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. led the turnover in Mati City alongside BFAR National Director Elizer S. Salilig, DA XI Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga, and BFAR XI Regional Director Relly B. Garcia.

A major component of the package is a 23.5-meter steel-hulled multimission fishing boat equipped with fishing gear under the DA-BFAR Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program.

Davao Oriental also received eight 30-foot fiberglass-reinforced plastic motorized boats and two 27-foot motorized boats, all equipped with marine engines.

The province received three high-density polyethylene fish cage livelihood packages, 35,000 tilapia fingerlings, and support for the second phase of the Red Tilapia Technology Demonstration Project.

Jimbo Dela Cerna, one of the beneficiaries who received a 30-foot motorized boat, said the equipment would support his livelihood.

In Davao del Sur, BFAR XI provided bangus fingerlings, cages under the Cages for Livelihood Project, and assistance through the ALAGAD Project.

Davao de Oro beneficiaries, meanwhile, received tilapia fingerlings to support freshwater aquaculture production and provide additional income opportunities.

The P46-million package covers both capture fisheries and aquaculture, providing equipment and production inputs across the three provinces.