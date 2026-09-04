The campaign was developed with OMD Philippines, Dentsu Creative Manila Inc. and SMS Philippines Healthcare Solutions Inc.

UFC Golden Fiesta Brand Manager Ina Nocheseda said the recognition reflected months of research, planning and campaign execution.

“We are thrilled with this recognition, as this caps months of research, planning, and excellent execution across the brand team and our partner agencies,” Nocheseda said.

The campaign centered on heart health and sought to address what the company described as a gap in consumer awareness about unhealthy fats and their link to cardiovascular disease.

NutriAsia said the campaign used consumer research and medical messaging to encourage healthier cooking choices.

The “Doctors’ Most Prescribed Campaign” was also named a finalist in the Excellence in Advertising category.

Another NutriAsia entry, the UFC Megabrand Rated World Class Quality Campaign, was named a finalist in the Excellence in Launch Marketing category.

The Marketing Excellence Awards, organized by Marketing-Interactive, recognizes campaigns across several Asian markets, including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Hong Kong.