To ensure that the wage increase is being implemented, the department said “labor inspectors will also verify establishments’ compliance with the provisions of the wage order during routine inspections.”

The agency made the reminder following the implementation last Sept. 1 of Wage Order No. RB XI-24 that was issued Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-XI (RTWPB-XI) in February.

The order imposes an increase in the daily minimum wage for workers in both the agriculture and non-agricultural sectors.

Agricultural sector workers will get a daily wage increase from P515.00 to P525.00 while those in the non-agriculture sector receive an increase from P525.00 to P540.00.

Wage Order No. RB XI-24 provides for two tranches in the wage increase in the Davao region with the second tranche taking effect last Sept. 1..

The first tranche took effect last March 13 that increased the daily minimum wage of agricultural workers from P505 to P515 while non-agricultural workers received P525 from P510.