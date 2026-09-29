The branch is the dealer group’s 10th Suzuki dealership.

The facility offers vehicle sales, servicing and genuine parts, with a showroom and dedicated service area for customers in Oton and nearby communities.

Suzuki Philippines Director and General Manager Norihide Takei said the new branch strengthens the company’s presence in Southern Iloilo, where Oton serves as a key commercial center.

The dealership also showcased the all-new e VITARA, Suzuki Philippines’ fully electric SUV, during the opening.

Suzuki Philippines General Manager for After Sales and Marine Division Yukio Sato said the branch would provide professional servicing and access to genuine Suzuki parts.

The opening forms part of Suzuki Philippines’ continuing dealership expansion across the country.