NutriAsia, CJ Foods forge e-commerce partnership

Under the agreement, NutriAsia will serve as the official digital distributor of CJ Foods' portfolio in the country, leveraging its online retail presence to broaden the reach of Korean food products among Filipino consumers.

The companies said the alliance seeks to capitalize on the growing popularity of Korean cuisine in the Philippines while enhancing consumers' online grocery shopping experience. CJ Foods' bibigo brand is known globally for products such as dumplings, frozen meals, seaweed snacks and traditional Korean sauces.

According to the companies, the venture generated more than P1 million in sales during its first month of pilot operations, reflecting strong demand for Korean food products among local online shoppers.

Joanne Park, chief executive officer of CJ Foods Philippines, said the partnership would help the company strengthen its connection with Filipino consumers and expand the reach of authentic Korean flavors in the country.