Jordan last participated in Miss Universe in 1960, when Helen Giatanapoulos represented the country. Anbar’s selection therefore goes beyond another national crowning—it signals the revival of Jordan’s presence in one of the world’s most prominent international beauty competitions.

Bringing a modern profile to the pageant, Anbar works as a data engineer while maintaining a presence as a digital content creator. Known online as “The Glam Coder,” she represents an intersection of technology, fashion and contemporary beauty that distinguishes her from the traditional image of a pageant contestant.

Her professional background could become an important part of her Miss Universe journey. As pageantry increasingly highlights accomplished women from diverse careers, Anbar enters the competition with a platform that demonstrates how interests in technology and glamour can comfortably exist side by side.

The significance of her participation will also place considerable attention on Jordan when delegates from around the world gather in Puerto Rico. Regardless of her eventual placement, simply seeing the Jordanian sash return to Miss Universe will mark a milestone for the country’s pageant history.

For Anbar, the assignment offers the rare opportunity to become part of a comeback more than half a century in the making.

Sixty-six years after Jordan last stepped onto the Miss Universe stage, a new chapter is finally beginning—and Destiny Anbar will be the woman leading the country’s return.