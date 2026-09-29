Rowena Garcia of Bulacan carved her name into GameZone Tour history after becoming the competition’s first woman to capture the championship in its five-season run.

Competing under the moniker “Alas ng Bulacan,” Garcia emerged victorious from a field of nine finalists during the Season 5 championship held on September 19 in Merville, Parañaque.

Her breakthrough victory earned her the ₱500,000 grand prize and a championship ring, while also giving the nationwide Tong Its tournament a milestone moment with its first female titleholder.

Garcia’s triumph capped a competition that brought together players from different parts of the country. Richard Funtilar of Quezon Province secured second place, while Donato Ebuena of Rizal completed the top three.

But beyond crowning a new champion, Season 5 also reflected how dramatically the GameZone Tour has expanded from its modest beginnings.

GameZone spokesperson Ava Castillo recalled that the community started with only a handful of players before eventually developing into a nationwide competition.

“We started really small, and we’re very proud. Like a small group lang po, like as in community lang siya. If I remember it correctly, parang around ten players,” Castillo shared.

At the center of that growth is Tong Its, a card game familiar to generations of Filipinos. Castillo described it as being “rooted deeply in our culture,” helping explain why it became one of the platform’s signature offerings.

GameZone has taken the traditionally face-to-face experience into the digital space, allowing players to compete against one another online. Castillo stressed that users are matched with actual players rather than computer-generated opponents.

“Hindi po bots ang mga kalaro natin, totoong tao,” she said.

Beyond competition, GameZone has also tapped personalities Vice Ganda and Manny Pacquiao as ambassadors. Castillo identified Vice Ganda as the platform’s main ambassador for its responsible gaming advocacy, with both personalities supporting the brand’s broader campaigns.

The platform also carries out community programs through GoodZone, including feeding activities for children in partnership with the Bless the Children Foundation.

“Hindi lang po talaga kami about the game. We are also, we believe, in giving back,” Castillo said.

Still, the defining story of Season 5 belonged to Garcia.

From a competition that began with a small circle of enthusiasts, the GameZone Tour has expanded across the country—and its fifth season delivered a first that will remain part of its history.

For Garcia, the championship meant more than taking home the cash prize and ring. As “Alas ng Bulacan,” she became the woman who broke through a four-season streak of male champions and opened a new chapter for female competitors in the tournament.

With her victory, GameZone Tour Season 5 ended with both a new champion and a milestone: Rowena Garcia standing at the top as its first female titleholder.