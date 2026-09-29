The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has standardized the approval of electric meters used for billing, with approved meter types generally receiving clearance for a non-extendable 10-year period.
Under Resolution No. 29, Series of 2026, the regulator consolidated and updated its rules governing meters used by distribution utilities (DUs), Microgrid System Providers (MGSPs), and redistributors.
The updated rules establish a uniform framework for the approval of meter types and require ERC approval before a meter type may be used for revenue metering,” the ERC said on Tuesday.
“They provide clearer and more consistent requirements for the evaluation, approval, and use of meter products, strengthening regulatory oversight and providing greater clarity to entities involved in the supply and use of revenue meters.”
Meter types that pass the regulator’s requirements will be issued a Certificate of Approval for Meter Type, generally valid for 10 years and non-extendable.
The rules give meter suppliers and power distributors a single set of requirements for securing approval and procuring compliant meters.
For consumers, the ERC said the framework strengthens safeguards against inaccurate electricity billing by requiring meters to meet regulatory standards before use.
Existing meters will not need to be replaced or re-approved solely because of the new rules, while current certificates will remain valid for their specified periods.
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