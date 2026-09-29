A talent of Star Worx under TV5, Vienne said she is currently taping a teleserye three times a week. Although she cannot reveal details of the project yet, she shared that viewers can expect to see it next year.

“Actually, ang taping namin ay three times a week. Pero ginawa ko siya habang Superbods din,” Vienne said.

Rather than viewing her packed schedule as a burden, she considers the opportunities arriving one after another as blessings.

“Kasi minsan lang na sunud-sunod lahat. Kaya grasp every opportunity talaga. Saka hindi siya nakakapagod kasi fulfilling siya,” she added.

Vienne is particularly excited about her still-undisclosed role because she sees much of herself in the character.

“I’m playing a character na sobrang lapit sa puso ko. I feel like it reflects a lot of my personality. So, sobra kong ma-share ’yan sa inyong lahat,” she said.

She continues to sharpen her skills through acting workshops with director Rahyan Carlos as she prepares to make a bigger push into television.

Purpose beyond showbiz

Even as acting becomes a priority, Vienne has no intention of leaving behind the advocacy that became an important part of her Superbods journey.

During the competition, she launched Project HER, which stands for Health, Empowerment and Resilience. The initiative grew out of her previous volunteer work and seeks to create activities that promote physical and mental wellness, confidence and awareness.

Its launch in New Seneca on August 1 included activities for senior women such as Zumba and dance fitness, along with discussions on health, mental wellness, violence against women and children, and personality development.

As a runway coach, Vienne also incorporated confidence-building sessions through modeling and runway exercises.

What began with women as its central focus eventually reached their families as well. Some participants brought their children, grandchildren and husbands, giving Vienne a wider audience than she initially expected.

“It’s for everyone supporting HER, it’s not just for her,” she explained.

For Vienne, that broader participation was particularly meaningful because it encouraged family members to ask how they could better support and care for the women in their lives.

A special connection to Bruno Mars

Her advocacy work also led to an unexpected connection with one of her favorite international artists, Bruno Mars.

Vienne shared that she has been involved with Bahay ni Maria, a charitable institution which, according to her, also receives support connected to the Filipino-American superstar.

“And I love Bruno Mars so much. So, plus yun. Bonus yun sa akin na I was connected with him through the orphanage, Bahay ni Maria,” she said.

But beyond the celebrity connection, Vienne finds fulfillment in spending time with children and senior citizens and seeing younger family members become interested in supporting similar causes.

Inspired by Marian Rivera, hopes to work with Donny Pangilinan

As she turns her attention to acting, Vienne already has a dream leading man in mind: Donny Pangilinan, whom she described as a longtime crush and someone she hopes to work with someday.

When it comes to the career she hopes to build, however, Vienne looks up to Marian Rivera.

Her admiration goes all the way back to childhood, when she would imitate Marian’s dances and recreate looks inspired by the actress’ memorable characters in Darna, Marimar and Amaya.

Vienne even had a memorable encounter with Marian during Superbods, where the actress served as one of the judges alongside Anne Curtis, Alice Dixson and Luis Manzano.

Before going onstage for the swimwear segment, Vienne recalled complimenting Marian and Anne on their outfits. Their warm response helped ease her nervousness.

“Sinabi ni Anne na ang sexy ko, kinilig ako. Sabi rin ni Ms. Marian, ang pretty ko, ay kinilig din ako,” she recalled.

Winning Superbods may have introduced Vienne Luna to a much wider audience, but she appears determined to make the crown only one part of her story. With a teleserye on the way, continued acting training and Project HER moving forward, she is now looking to translate the momentum of her victory into a longer journey in entertainment and advocacy.