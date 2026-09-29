Content creator Bea Borres has opened up about the complicated reality of continuing to work with her former boyfriend, Meray Yamada, despite the painful history between them.

Bea candidly shared that there was a point when she no longer wanted to produce content with Meray. However, the financial success of their online collaborations eventually influenced her decision to continue.

“Ayoko nang ituloy. I don’t want to do it anymore kaso nakita ko umangat ’yung monetization,” Bea admitted.

She even joked that she decided to endure the situation as long as the income could eventually help her acquire an asset she wanted.

But beyond the business side of their content, Bea acknowledged that working with an ex-partner comes with emotional challenges, especially because of their shared history.

She also addressed comments from followers who believe she may still feel romantic excitement whenever she is with Meray. Bea clarified that this is not the case.

“Hindi totoo na kinikilig ako,” she said.

Still, Bea admitted that Meray will always occupy a special place in her life because he is the father of her child.

“Kasi, tatay siya ng anak ko so I’ll always have a soft spot for him,” she explained.

At the same time, Bea did not gloss over the difficult part of their past, saying she still remembers the “disrespect” she experienced while she was pregnant.

Her revelation offers a glimpse into the unusual situation of former partners whose personal relationship may have ended but whose lives remain connected through parenthood—and, in their case, a digital partnership that continues to attract an audience.

For Bea, continuing to create content with Meray appears to be less about rekindling their romance and more about navigating the realities of co-parenting, their established online following and the livelihood that their collaborations generate.