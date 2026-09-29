Love has found its way back to Katrina Halili and Kris Lawrence, more than a decade after the former couple went their separate ways.

The actress and the singer have officially confirmed that they are together again, opening up about how their relationship gradually blossomed for a second time after years of focusing on their individual lives and their daughter, Katie.

Katrina and Kris ended their romantic relationship in 2014 but remained connected as parents. Over the years, their shared responsibility for Katie kept them in each other’s lives, eventually allowing them to rediscover the bond they once had.

In a new vlog, the two revealed that their reunion did not happen overnight. Instead, their renewed closeness developed naturally as they spent more time together as a family.

For Katrina, seeing Kris become more attentive and involved with her and Katie made her notice a change in their relationship.

“Nung nararamdaman ko nang inaalagaan na niya kami, na parang nagpapaka-family na siya… ‘Yung mga ginawa niya, ‘yung inaalagaan niya kami ni Katie,” Katrina shared.

Kris likewise recalled realizing that something special was beginning again when they discovered they could comfortably spend time together without falling into their old conflicts.

“We were able to co-exist in one space without fighting… From that moment, I knew that it was the start of something special again,” he said.

Their reconciliation marks a new chapter in a story that has evolved significantly since their breakup. What remained constant throughout the years was their connection through Katie, which ultimately helped bring them closer again.

This time around, Katrina and Kris appear to be approaching their relationship with the perspective gained from years apart—turning a longtime co-parenting partnership into another chance at love.