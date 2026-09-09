The DENR reported that feathered species made up more than half of the total confiscations, with parrot varieties – such as cockatoos, cockatiels, and macaws – dominating seizures in Visayas and Mindanao.

The agency said it continues to coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Customs (BOC), local government units, and other concerned agencies in detecting and addressing wildlife trafficking and other illegal activities.

“Wildlife protection is a shared responsibility, but the DENR will continue to strengthen enforcement and work with our law-enforcement partners and the public to protect our wildlife and ensure that our environmental laws are effectively implemented,” Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said.

Data on wildlife trafficking

According to the DENR, reptiles formed the second-largest group of confiscated species, comprising 79 lizards – primarily iguanas and geckos, 17 snakes (including venomous vipers and pythons) and one caiman.

The agency reported notable regional operations included the interception of 15 iguanas in separate enforcement activities in Central Visayas.

On the other hand, the DENR-National Capital Region personnel intercepted separate shipments at the airport containing 60 dried geckos and 50 endangered radiated tortoises.

Two bearcats (binturong) and four gibbons were also seized by the DENR SOCCSKSARGEN from an arrested trader in Mindanao while authorities in CALABARZON (Region 4A) intercepted nine tarantulas across five different species.

Data from the DENR revealed that in 2025, regions reported the confiscation of 976 heads of wildlife.

Among those wildlife seized from illegal traders were 243 snakes,159 lizards, five heads of the Visayan leopard cat or maral, as well as one Philippine palm civet or alamid, two sugar gliders, five species of scorpions, and at least 394 millipedes.

From wildlife animals to plants, nearly 7,000 orchids and 255 tropical plants were seized by DENR NAIA personnel in 2025 which later turned over to the DENR-NCR nursery in Quezon City for care while legal investigations remain ongoing.

The DENR said the CALABARZON Region recorded 62 apprehendees – 45 in 2025 and 17 in 2026 – while regions across Mindanao reported a combined total of 36 since 2025.

The agency called on the public to help protect Philippine wildlife by reporting suspected cases of illegal collection, possession, sale, or trafficking of wild animals, including those being offered for trade.