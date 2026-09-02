(Kaya mataas ngayon sa Talisay Cebu and Cagayan de Oro, medyo nag-improve nang konti ang quality ng hangin sa NCR,” EMB Chief of the Environmental Quality Management Division (EQMD) Engr. Jundy del Socorro said.

“Plus, uminit na ngayong umaga na nakadagdag sa vertical mixing ng polutants,” he added, noting that the warmer conditions may have contributed to the improvement in air quality in NCR.

(That is why the levels are high now in Talisay, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro in Visayas and Mindanao while the air quality in NCR has improved a little. Plus, it became warmer this Wednesday morning which contributed to the vertical mixing of pollutants.)

As of noon Wednesday, several areas in Metro Manila recorded “Fair” air quality based on PM2.5 levels. These included Las Piñas, Malabon, Muntinlupa (Bilibid), Parañaque (Don Bosco), Quezon City (Ateneo and SMPH Commonwealth), Taguig, and Valenzuela.

Meanwhile, Caloocan, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa (Filinvest City), Navotas, Parañaque (PEACT), Pasay, Pateros, and San Juan recorded “Good” air quality.

Palawan in MIMAROPA (Region 4-B), however, recorded “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” air quality, with the reading recorded at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) based in Palawan State University.

In the Bicol Region, “Very Unhealthy” air quality for PM2.5 was recorded at the Ateneo de Naga University Compound.

Air quality in Visayas and Mindanao

Several areas in the central and southern parts of the Philippines recorded elevated PM2.5 levels on Wednesday.

Bacolod City (CAAQMS) in the Negros Island Region (NIR) recorded “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” air quality.

Koronadal City in SOCCSKSARGEN (Region 12) and Calinan National High School in Davao City (Region 11), both in Mindanao, also recorded “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” PM2.5 levels.

As of noon Wednesday, “Acutely Unhealthy” air quality, with elevated PM2.5 levels, was recorded in Talisay City, Cebu, in Central Visayas (Region 7), and at the DENR Region 10 Compound in Cagayan de Oro City, Northern Mindanao.

In its social media advisory, the EMB Northern Mindanao (Region X) said that it continues to closely monitor ambient air quality through its CAAQM stations and other monitoring mechanisms to keeping communities informed.