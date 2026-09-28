“Kanina pa namin kayo hinihintay lalo na iyong mga enforcer ninyo na kung makapagyabang diyan, akala mo kung sino. Kasi alam ko uutusan na naman kayo picturan iyong mga kawawang sasakyan ng mga drayber, pahihirapan at pagmumultahin ninyo,” Valbuena told LTFRB-NCR personnel.

“Sana tulungan nila, hindi iyong pahihirapan [at] pagpipicturan para kunin ang plaka tapos pagmumultahin ninyo. Kukunin niyo lang yung [picture ng] plaka para isubmit doon at pagmultahin. Imbes na tulungan ninyo,” he added.

Valbuena accused the agency of photographing license plates to identify and penalize drivers participating in the protest.

The transport group earlier led a caravan from University Avenue in UP Diliman at around 6:35 a.m. to a Petron station near the Philcoa Footbridge along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Transport network vehicle service drivers, jeepney drivers and motorcycle riders joined the protest, which continued until 10 a.m.

LTO, LTFRB officials meet protesters

Land Transportation Office chief Markus Lacanilao and LTFRB acting Chairman Greg Pua Jr. later arrived at the protest site to address the transport workers’ concerns following the confrontation.

“Alam natin na may kanya-kaniyang problema. Nagkausap kami kanina [transport group], iparating ko sa kanila iyong mensahe ni Secretary Banoy na naiintindihan ng gobyerno ang mga hinaing nila,” Lacanilao said.

“Hangga’t maaari, ginawa nga ng paraan ni Secretary Lopez at ng Palasyo, ng ating Pangulo, upang matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng mga driver,” he added.

Lacanilao said he conveyed Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez’s message that the government understands the concerns raised by drivers and is working to address them.

Pua, meanwhile, apologized over the confrontation but said the LTFRB had received situational reports from its enforcers indicating that the photos taken were not of the jeepneys.

“Kailangan lang nila magsumite ng situational report kung may nahihirapang pasahero,” Pua told protesters.

He said personnel were required to submit situational reports on passengers who may have difficulty finding transportation because of the strike.

Pua, however, stressed that public utility vehicle operators are bound by the conditions of their franchises. He said the LTFRB may issue show cause orders for violations of franchise conditions, including the failure to operate authorized vehicles.

“Natutuwa kami na sa mga ganitong pagkakataon na pangyayari ay sila na mismo ang lumalapit at ganyan sana ang bawat ahensya ng gobyerno na may pagpapahalaga sa taumbayan,” Valbuena told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Valbuena welcomed the decision of LTO and LTFRB officials to personally meet the protesters and address their concerns.

He said transport workers joined the protest to push for lower fuel prices, the removal of excise taxes and value-added tax on petroleum products, and the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law.