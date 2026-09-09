The evacuation centers in Dinalupihan are located in Barangays Pita, Sapang Balas and Dalao.

In Balanga City, evacuees were sheltered at Cupang Integrated School, Cataning Integrated School and an evacuation center in Barangay San Jose.

Pilar opened evacuation centers at the Panilao Barangay Hall, Poblacion Hall and Balut Barangay Hall.

Authorities also reported that three roads and three bridges were impassable or damaged as of 3 p.m. on 8 September.

The Bagac-Mariveles Road in Bagac was closed to heavy trucks because of soil erosion, while Culis Roman Highway and Cataning Road in Hermosa were closed to all vehicles.

Cataning Bridge in Hermosa was affected by the flooding. The Magsaysay Hanging Foot Bridge in Dinalupihan collapsed, while Dalao Bridge sustained damage.

“Floodwaters rose from below knee to waist-deep across three towns,” Salvadora said.

“In Hermosa, five barangays were flooded — A. Rivera, Bacong, and Mambog at below knee level, Culis at knee level, and Cataning at waist-deep, the highest recorded.”

Four barangays in Dinalupihan, Sto. Niño, Pita, Gen. Luna and San Pablo, experienced below-knee flooding.

Floodwaters in Barangays Panilao and Balut in Pilar reached knee level, Salvadora added.

At about 10:50 a.m., personnel from the Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station responded to reports of an unoccupied sport utility vehicle swept away by floodwaters at Lincoln Subdivision in Barangay San Pablo.

Cpl. Jaype Cabigan, Patrolman Denver Liporada and criminology interns secured the vehicle.

Its owners, Cesar and lawyer Jeff Randell Caparros, thanked the police for their response in a Facebook post.

“Our personnel remain on full alert and continuously conducting patrols and rescue operations to ensure the safety of the public,” Salvadora said.

During the third-quarter meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in Balanga City, Salvadora discussed disaster preparedness and the JBM Patrol Mobilization System under Police Regional Office 3 director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez.