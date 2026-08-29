It was later turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through its community office in Pilar for proper care and assessment.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Pilar turned over a Philippine cobra (𝘕𝘢𝘫𝘢 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴) and a king cobra (𝘖𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘴 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘢) to the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

CENRO Pilar head Marivic Santos reported that the three animals were documented and assessed to determine their condition and suitability for release. Following evaluation, they were released into habitats considered appropriate for their respective species.

“We ensured the animals were handled safely during rescue, transport and release to reduce stress and protect both the wildlife and responders,” Santos said.

The rescued species are protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, which prohibits unauthorized collection, possession, transport, or trade of wildlife.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, the long-tailed macaque is classified as endangered, the Philippine cobra as near threatened, and the king cobra as vulnerable. The three species are also listed as “other threatened species” under DENR Administrative Order 2019-09.

Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo urged the public not to capture or handle wildlife, particularly venomous snakes.

“We urge residents to immediately report wildlife sightings to the DENR, local government units, or other authorities. Continued support for conservation through habitat protection and the reporting of illegal wildlife activities is vital to safeguarding both wildlife and communities,” Pablo ended.