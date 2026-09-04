Nine houses were destroyed after a flash flood hit Barangay Pita in Dinalupihan, Bataan, on the night of 2 September.
Dinalupihan Mayor German “Tong” Santos said no injuries or deaths were reported after the local government conducted a preemptive evacuation in the area.
Around 103 families from Barangays Pita and Dalao were evacuated.
The flash flood came from the Pita River beside Purok Singko in Barangay Pita after heavy rainfall caused water to surge into the community.
Santos said the volume of water came from mountainous areas in Subic, Zambales.
Affected families were brought to an evacuation center in Dinalupihan proper.