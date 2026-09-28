“As the government authority mandated to manage and develop the Freeport Area of Bataan and its expansion areas, AFAB recognizes the vital role of maritime connectivity and port operations in supporting trade and investment within the FAB,” AFAB stated.

The observance also coincides with the Philippines’ Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month (MANAMo), celebrated every September to promote greater awareness of the country's maritime sector and its contribution to national development.

Established by the United Nations via the International Maritime Organization (IMO), this annual event honors the contributions of the global shipping and maritime industry to the international economy, safety, and marine environmental protection.

The theme shifts the focus from writing rules to creating real-world outcomes. It highlights the importance of implementing and enforcing international standards through technical training, capacity building, and knowledge sharing.

The 2026 observance occurred amidst significant strain on global supply chains. The IMO highlighted threats to seafarers and navigation rights due to merchant ships being targeted in multiple active conflict zones, including the Black Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

The 2026 focused strongly aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It underscored climate action (SDG 13), protecting life below water (SDG 14), and advancing green shipping technology.