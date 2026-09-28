“The event is in celebration of the province’s tourism, culture, and creativity. The event gave mall-goers a chance to discover the unique destinations, products, traditions, and talents that make each community special,” she said.

With 11 municipalities and one city participating, the celebration featured exhibits showcasing the different destinations, products, services, and cultural offerings of their respective communities.

SM also became a stage for Bataan’s homegrown talents, as schools and community groups showcased their skills through dancing, singing, and filmmaking. Their performances brought the celebration to life while giving local talents an opportunity to connect with a wider audience.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the “Ang Ganda ng Bataan” campaign, further promoting the province’s destinations, culture, people, and local identity.

For SM City Bataan, Tuklas Bataan is more than an event—it is an opportunity to strengthen its partnership with the community. By providing a platform for local governments, entrepreneurs, students, artists, and community groups, SM helps give Bataan’s local talents and tourism offerings a space to be seen and appreciated.

Through its continued support for Tuklas Bataan, now on its second year, SM City Bataan reinforces its commitment to empowering the communities it serves and supporting initiatives that celebrate local pride, creativity, and tourism.

More than a destination for shopping and leisure, SM City Bataan continues to be a place where communities come together, local stories are shared, and Bataan’s people and talents take center stage.