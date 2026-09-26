SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The city secured a record 12 recognitions — eight first-place awards and four first runner-up citations — at the Philippine Model Cities and Municipalities 2026, its highest tally since joining the program.
A total of 65 local government units — 40 cities and 25 municipalities — took part this year, marking the largest participation in the program’s history.
Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag personally accepted the awards during the ceremony at The Manila Hotel on 24 September. She was accompanied by City Administrator Atty. Kristannico Abad, City Planning and Development Coordinator EnP. Paolo Israel Franco, and Acting City Information Office Head Jay-ar Hipolito.
San Fernando earned first-place honors in eight categories: Infrastructure Innovator for its Road Network Improvement and Bridge Construction; Education Hub for “One Tablet, One Student” and Project AKBAY; Family First for its Human Rights City status, legal education, and child labor-free campaign; Business-Friendly for its digitalized services and PESO modernization; Livelihood & Employment-Centered for “Fernandino, Tara, Magobra” and its emergency jobs program; Wealth Center for investment promotion and cultural tourism projects; Tourism & Culture Hub for the Giant Lantern Festival, Teatro Fernandino, and Rondanklung; and Food Security Enabler for its organic and urban gardening initiatives.
The city also placed first runner-up in four categories: Safe Haven for the Kayabe Ka King Disiplina Program; Social Service-Oriented for its Center for Autism, PWD and senior employment, and migrant support; Emergency & Disaster Management Excellence for its 24/7 response and community volunteer accreditation; and Tech Territory for its Citizens’ Portal and iRESPOND systems.
Caluag credited the milestone to the collective efforts of city departments and the community.
“These awards belong to every Fernandino,” Caluag said. “This recognition reflects the shared dedication of our officials, workforce, and residents. We move forward together — building a city where no one is left behind.”