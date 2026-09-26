SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The city secured a record 12 recognitions — eight first-place awards and four first runner-up citations — at the Philippine Model Cities and Municipalities 2026, its highest tally since joining the program.

A total of 65 local government units — 40 cities and 25 municipalities — took part this year, marking the largest participation in the program’s history.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag personally accepted the awards during the ceremony at The Manila Hotel on 24 September. She was accompanied by City Administrator Atty. Kristannico Abad, City Planning and Development Coordinator EnP. Paolo Israel Franco, and Acting City Information Office Head Jay-ar Hipolito.