The officer allegedly drew his firearm and fired a shot into the air during an argument with his father over a land dispute.

Personnel from the Victoria Municipal Police Station arrested the officer and recovered a spent cartridge and his service firearm.

Police said the suspect remains in custody as authorities prepare ballistic and paraffin tests and appropriate charges.

PRO3 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said no police officer is exempt from accountability.

“The uniform does not place anyone above the law. We enforce the law every day, so we must also be the first to respect it,” Mendez said.

He added that both criminal and administrative proceedings would be pursued.