"So, like I said earlier, some of our businesses, especially relating to the fishing industry, most of our suppliers are actually coming from our neighboring cities," he added, emphasizing Navotas’ reliance on neighboring cities for key supplies and equipment.

According to Tiangco, several businesses in the city source engines, electrical components, equipment, steel and paint from suppliers in neighboring CAMANAVA cities, underscoring the interconnectedness of the region’s industries.

“Our suppliers for engines, electrical components, equipment, same with our shipping and shipyard industry. While we build and repair the vessels, we actually get the steel and paint from our neighboring cities,” the Navotas chief executive said, emphasizing that CAMANAVA cities can support one another and grow together.

He noted a more unified effort to promote CAMANAVA as a single business and investment destination could encourage existing enterprises to expand while attracting new businesses to the region.

Tiangco also highlighted Navotas’ distinct economic advantages, particularly its fishing and maritime industries.

The city featured the Navotas Fish Port Complex, considered one of the largest fish ports in Southeast Asia.

Tiangco said the facility is currently undergoing modernization and rehabilitation, with an expansion area that could create opportunities for new businesses and encourage existing enterprises to scale up.

“There are opportunities for new businesses or other businesses to expand their business. We also have lots of food chain stores here. It means all the produce, not just seafood, [but also] meat, beef, chicken, vegetables, and fruits are all here,” he said.

Tiangco also pointed to Navotas’ shipbuilding and ship-repair industry as another competitive advantage.

“I think we're the only city in the region who builds and repairs ships. So, those are advantages. But, of course, in terms of land area, we're very small,” he said.

Despite the city’s limited land area, Tiangco said Navotas could maximize its strengths by working with neighboring cities rather than competing with them.

Navotas new advantage

The Navotas City mayor revealed that new opportunities await the city as infrastructure projects are being built.

Tiangco said a road project leading to one of Navotas’ isolated barangays will extend all the way to the new Balacan Airport.

“So, that's an advantage because we're in the proximity now of the airport in the north, and the south is actually the Port of Manila,” he said.

Investing in people

Looking ahead, Tiangco said that rapid technological developments make it difficult to predict which industries and jobs will dominate in the future.

He stressed, however, that Navotas is therefore focusing on developing its people through continuous training and education.

“We try to do a lot of training. It's a continuous education. So that, whenever a new thing comes their way, they'll be ready for those opportunities and innovations,” the city mayor pointed out.

The City of Navotas hosted the first CAMANAVA Business Conference held at Navotas Convention Center on 3 to 4 September.