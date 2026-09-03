“When we envision this conference, our goal is simple yet profound: to move beyond isolated growth and build a unified economic growth corridor,” PCCI NCR North Sector Regional Governor Charlie Policarpio said.

“Our four cities — Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela — are not just geographic neighbors. We are the industrial engine, the logistics backbone and the entrepreneurial heart of NCR,” the conference chair added.

The conference also featured a manufacturing, production and processing expo, where several MSMEs, including food businesses and participating technology companies, showcased their products and innovations.

The expo was held as part of the 3 to 4 September conference, providing participating businesses an opportunity to promote their products, connect with potential partners and explore new markets.