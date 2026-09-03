The CAMANAVA — comprising the four northern cities of Metro Manila: Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela — held its first business conference in Navotas City on Thursday, bringing together micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), business leaders and investors to explore opportunities across the region.
Organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)–National Capital Region North Sector, the two-day CAMANAVA Business Conference 2026 gathered members and officials from the PCCI chambers of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela, along with the Malabon Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“When we envision this conference, our goal is simple yet profound: to move beyond isolated growth and build a unified economic growth corridor,” PCCI NCR North Sector Regional Governor Charlie Policarpio said.
“Our four cities — Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela — are not just geographic neighbors. We are the industrial engine, the logistics backbone and the entrepreneurial heart of NCR,” the conference chair added.
The conference also featured a manufacturing, production and processing expo, where several MSMEs, including food businesses and participating technology companies, showcased their products and innovations.
The expo was held as part of the 3 to 4 September conference, providing participating businesses an opportunity to promote their products, connect with potential partners and explore new markets.