The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said approximately 1.1 million minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region (NCR) will receive a P60 daily wage increase as Wage Order No. NCR-28 officially takes effect.
This was announced by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino on Saturday.
Tolentino said the wage increase demonstrates the importance of the tripartite mechanism, with the government, employers’ groups, and employees’ groups working together to promote the dignity of Filipino workers and a sustainable economy in the NCR.
Under the wage order, the minimum wage for non-agricultural workers in the NCR increases from P695 to P755 per day.
The minimum wage for workers in agriculture, small retail and service establishments employing 15 workers or fewer, and small manufacturing establishments regularly employing fewer than 10 workers increases from P658 to P718 per day.
Tolentino called on employers to strictly comply with the new minimum wage rates and ensure that their payroll and compensation systems reflect the prescribed increases.
The labor department will continue to monitor compliance with the wage order and provide guidance to workers and employers on its proper implementation, Tolentino said.
The order follows the established tripartite wage-setting process undertaken by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-NCR and confirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.