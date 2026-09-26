The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said approximately 1.1 million minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region (NCR) will receive a P60 daily wage increase as Wage Order No. NCR-28 officially takes effect.

This was announced by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino on Saturday.

Tolentino said the wage increase demonstrates the importance of the tripartite mechanism, with the government, employers’ groups, and employees’ groups working together to promote the dignity of Filipino workers and a sustainable economy in the NCR.