The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has reminded the public to remain vigilant against petty crimes such as hold-ups, snatching, salisi, pickpocketing, and other street crimes as the Yuletide season approaches.

With the Christmas season expected to bring months-long celebrations, thousands of residents and visitors are expected to flock to shopping malls, sale events, flea markets, transport terminals, and other places of convergence, many of which can become heavily crowded.

NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said the increased movement of people during the holiday season may also create opportunities for criminals to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

“As we welcome the Christmas season, we want everyone to enjoy the celebrations safely. However, we also remind the public that crowded places can be an opportunity for criminals to commit snatching, salisi, pickpocketing, hold-ups, and other petty crimes,” Abrahano said.

“We are intensifying police visibility in malls, markets, transport hubs, commercial areas, and other places of convergence. Our personnel will be strategically deployed to deter criminal activities and provide immediate assistance when needed,” the NCRPO chief added.

The NCRPO will strengthen police visibility and patrol operations in identified areas where large crowds are expected, while police commanders will coordinate with mall security personnel, market administrators, local government units, and other stakeholders to enhance public safety.

Abrahano also urged the public to take simple but important precautions, particularly when carrying cash, mobile phones, jewelry, and other valuables.

“We ask the public to remain alert and avoid displaying valuables unnecessarily. Keep your bags and personal belongings secured, be mindful of your surroundings, and do not easily trust strangers who may attempt to distract you,” he said.

Abrahano also reminded parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children, especially in crowded establishments and public places.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. The police will do our part, but we also need the cooperation and vigilance of every individual. Let us look after one another so that the Christmas season will be remembered for celebration, not victimization,” NCRPO chief said.

The NCRPO further encouraged anyone who witnesses or becomes a victim of a crime to immediately seek assistance from the nearest police officer or police station and report the incident to authorities.

“If you see something suspicious or if you become a victim of a crime, report it immediately. Your timely report can help us respond faster, identify the perpetrators, and prevent similar incidents from happening to others," Abrahano added.