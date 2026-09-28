National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) officer-in-charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano has directed all police districts and city police offices in Metro Manila to intensify their public information campaign on responsible firearm ownership and safety, with particular focus on preventing unauthorized access to firearms by minors.

Abrahano instructed police units to bring this campaign closer to the communities by conducting regular dialogues and information sessions with barangay officials, parents, school authorities, youth leaders, and licensed firearm owners.

"The objective is not only to remind firearm owners of their legal responsibilities, but also to promote a culture of vigilance and prevention inside homes and communities," he said.

"We will emphasize that firearm ownership comes with a serious responsibility. Licensed firearm owners must ensure that their firearms and ammunition are properly secured and inaccessible to children and other unauthorized persons," the NCRPO chief added.

Abrahano emphasized that parents and guardians likewise have an important role in educating minors about the dangers of firearms and immediately reporting situations where a child may have access to a firearm.

"Our police personnel will also strengthen coordination with barangay officials, schools, community organizations, and concerned PNP units to ensure that information on firearm safety, lawful ownership, and reporting mechanisms reaches the grassroots level," he said.

Abrahano said the recent incidents involving minors underscore the importance of prevention and community awareness.

"We cannot wait for a tragedy to happen before we act. Through sustained information campaigns, community engagement, and responsible firearm practices, the NCRPO seeks to help prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands and protect our children and communities from avoidable violence," he said.

Abrahano assured that the NCRPO remains committed to working with the public but he recognized that the police cannot do this alone, adding that "firearm safety is a shared responsibility."