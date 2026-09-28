“you know if evidence reach us we tend not to believe it at once that is why we are the National Bureau of Investigation, so we will investigate if there is truth to the said evidence, the picturews will be subject to authentication and verification,” Matibag said.

He said the NBI would invite the Velascos and the Dutertes, as they were mentioned in the affidavit of Gracioso.

He said it would not be a subpoena but an invitation, especially to the Vice President. Since she denies knowing the person, if she wants to file a case, they will give her a copy of the affidavit.

The affidavit of Gracioso would be subjected to assessment, similar to the claims of the 18 former aides of former House Appropriations Committee Chairperson Zaldy Co, in light of their supposed dismissal from law enforcement service.

But Matibag said that Gracioso might also be liable for perjury if his claims are not substantiated.

“So we need to investigate because if the claim is not true he can be answerable for perjury, kung totoo naman ang sinasabi niya meron tayong mas malalim na tinitingnan,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief also clarified that Gracioso passed the lie detector test only on matters limited to his identity and relationship with the individuals he mentioned, but not on the details mentioned in his affidavit.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the claims of Gracioso might reach his office in the future, but they were merely observing the developments at the moment.

He noted that in the Ombudsman’s investigation into the claims of the 18 so-called “ex-marines,” the name of Velasco has already surfaced.

“It’s always being mentioned but only know that there was someone who talked about him and we know many things but all are hearsay that is why we are not buying it because there is no evidence,” said Remulla, adding that they would only step in if necessary.

He added that Gracioso should be subjected to tougher questions to determine if he is telling the truth because they cannot just swallow everything. They would look into it to determine if what he was saying is believable.