The first day will include a caravan led by transportation network vehicle service drivers and motorcycle taxi riders from UP Avenue to Petron Philcoa at 6 a.m.

MANIBELA said the fuel price increases are affecting not only jeepney drivers but also TNVS drivers, motorcycle taxi riders and truckers.

“There are also reports regarding the call of some port truckers, customs brokers and importers to join the transport strike, along with their grievances over the high price of diesel and other problems in cargo transport operations,” the group said.

“For MANIBELA, drivers and operators can no longer absorb the continued increase in fuel prices. With every increase in diesel prices, operating costs rise while the income brought home for their families becomes smaller.”

The group is calling for lower fuel prices, the removal of excise and value-added taxes on petroleum products and longer-term measures to shield the transport sector from fuel price increases.

MANIBELA said fuel subsidies and other short-term assistance are insufficient if pump prices continue to rise.

The strike comes amid another period of elevated fuel prices, with transport groups citing the impact of higher oil costs on drivers’ incomes. MANIBELA earlier announced that its strike would run from 28 to 30 September, while PISTON has scheduled a separate two-day strike for 29 and 30 September.

LTFRB warns operators

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board warned operators that they could receive show-cause orders if they stop providing service in violation of their franchise conditions.

Acting LTFRB Chair Greg Pua Jr. said failure to operate may carry a minimum fine of P5,000 for a first offense.

“Actually, it is stipulated in their franchise that their service must not be interrupted. We issue them a show-cause order, and the minimum fine for that is P5,000 for the first offense,” Pua said.

He added that franchise rules on abandonment may also apply if fleet operators fail to deploy enough units for a specified period.

“We have rules on abandonment, where if you do not operate, if you are a fleet, if less than 60 percent of your units are operating for a certain period of time, your franchise will be deemed abandoned and will be canceled by the government,” Pua said.

PISTON, meanwhile, has announced protest activities at strike centers and in Mendiola on 29 and 30 September. The group earlier said tens of thousands of drivers and operators could participate in its two-day action.