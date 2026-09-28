The heart surgery of Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto was a success, according to his wife, Elen Nieto.
Elen Nieto, former Cainta mayor, announced the good news, saying her husband's heart procedure went well.
"All is well with Mayor Kit's procedure last Saturday," Elen Nieto said in a social media post.
"As per careful management and care of all his doctors, he is recovering well and will still need more time to recover and restore his health," she added.
The former mayor expressed gratitude to those who prayed for the successful operation her husband.
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"The entire family is grateful for all of your prayers and well meaning intentions. May you all be thankful and mindful of your own physical and mental health, as indeed, health is wealth," she said.
Mayor Keith Nieto earlier announced that he will take a medical break as he prepares to undergo another heart procedure after doctors found four blockages in his arteries.
The mayor said he experienced difficulty breathing, numbness in both hands and weakness after dinner on Friday. He said the symptoms occurred for two consecutive nights, but became more severe on Friday, prompting him to seek emergency medical attention.
He underwent several tests, including an angiogram, after an ECG did not initially show abnormalities despite his symptoms.
The mayor previously underwent heart surgery on 30 January after an angiogram revealed multiple blockages in his major arteries. He later underwent another heart procedure on 6 April involving blockages on the right side of his heart.