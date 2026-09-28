The heart surgery of Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto was a success, according to his wife, Elen Nieto.

Elen Nieto, former Cainta mayor, announced the good news, saying her husband's heart procedure went well.

"All is well with Mayor Kit's procedure last Saturday," Elen Nieto said in a social media post.

"As per careful management and care of all his doctors, he is recovering well and will still need more time to recover and restore his health," she added.

The former mayor expressed gratitude to those who prayed for the successful operation her husband.