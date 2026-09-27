The National Capital Region Police Office has warned the public against financial scams and fraudulent schemes that exploit personal relationships, trust and emotions to obtain money.

The warning followed the arrest of two individuals in an entrapment operation along Seaside Boulevard in Barangay 76, Pasay City, over an alleged scheme to extort money under the guise of traditional courtship.

NCRPO officer-in-charge Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said scammers may use different approaches, including emotional manipulation and romantic relationships, to gain a victim’s trust before asking for money.

“Scammers will use different stories and different approaches to gain your trust and eventually take your money. We are reminding the public not to easily give money to someone simply because of promises, emotional appeals, or a relationship that has not been sufficiently verified,” Abrahano said.

He said the Pasay operation highlights the need to immediately seek police assistance once a person becomes suspicious of a financial demand or possible fraudulent activity.

“Deception can take many forms. It can happen through online transactions, investment offers, fake identities, romantic relationships, or even personal requests for money. If something does not feel right, do not ignore the warning signs. Verify first and report immediately,” he added.

The NCRPO also urged the public to be cautious when dealing with people they meet online or with individuals who suddenly ask for money, personal information, bank details, passwords or other sensitive data.

“Do not allow trust to override caution. Before sending money or sharing sensitive information, verify the identity of the person and the legitimacy of the transaction. Once money is transferred, recovering it can become very difficult,” Abrahano said.

He also encouraged victims of fraud to report their experiences and not be embarrassed or afraid to seek help.

“Do not be embarrassed to report. These perpetrators are counting on victims remaining silent. Your report may not only help recover what was lost, but may also prevent other people from becoming victims of the same scheme,” he said.

The NCRPO said it will continue intelligence gathering, investigations, police visibility and enforcement operations against individuals and groups involved in financial fraud and other forms of deception.

Abrahano also warned alleged scammers that Metro Manila would not be a safe place for criminal operations.

“Our message to those involved in these scams is clear: Metro Manila is not a safe place for criminals to operate. We will continue to identify these schemes, track the perpetrators, and bring them before the proper authorities,” he said.

The NCRPO advised the public to report suspected fraud, financial scams, threats and other emergencies through the Unified 911 Emergency Hotline or at the nearest police station.

“If you encounter fraud or any suspicious activity, report it immediately. Call hotline 911 or go to the nearest police station. Do not wait until more people become victims. Your information can help us act quickly and stop these criminals,” Abrahano said.

The police office reiterated that prevention begins with awareness, verification and timely reporting.