“For two days, we will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders for meaningful discussion, learning, networking, and business opportunities,” PCCI NCR North Sector Regional Governor Charlie Policarpio said during the launch.

“We have prepared keynote sessions, breakout sessions, expert-led discussions, an exhibit area, and opportunities for businesses to meet and connect with potential partners,” added Policarpio, chairman of the CAMANAVA Business Conference 2026.

Five chambers behind the 2026 CAMANAVA Business Conference include PCCI Caloocan, PCCI Malabon, PCCI Navotas, PCCI Valenzuela, and the Malabon Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.

Navotas to host conference

The City of Navotas will host the first CAMANAVA Business Conference 2026 from 3 to 4 September at the Navotas Convention Center.

Navotas City Mayor John Reynald Tiangco highlighted the city’s thriving fishing industry, with the Navotas Fish Port as a key contributor to the country’s fisheries and food supply chain.

“With modernization of the Navotas Fish Port, improved connectivity, and our investment incentives for emerging industries, we are preparing Navotas for the next generation of businesses and investments,” Mayor Tiangco said.

Along with Navotas, other neighboring cities such as Caloocan, Malabon and Valenzuela will present their respective business opportunities, industries and investment prospects during the conference, highlighting the economic potential of the CAMANAVA area and contribution to the Philippine economy.

“It’s not just a business conference. It's actually about strengthening CAMANAVA into one integrated economic and industrial hub where businesses can grow, how our businesses can grow, investments can flourish, and more jobs can be created,” Navotas City Mayor said.