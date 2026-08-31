During his conversation with Kara David on i-Listen, Monterde reflected on how dramatically their circumstances have changed. Behind today’s successes, he recalled a period only a few years ago when finances were tight and providing for their needs became difficult.

Through those uncertain days, Monterde said Tandingan handled their situation with remarkable understanding. Instead of allowing financial pressure to create tension between them, she became a steady source of support.

“For some weird reason, wala akong insecurity. Kasi grabe i-handle ni KZ ’yung situation, na parang walang kahit isang sumbat,” Monterde shared.

His recollection offers a glimpse into a marriage built on partnership rather than competition. At a time when he could have easily felt inadequate because of his circumstances, Monterde found reassurance in a wife who never made him feel that his worth depended on what he could provide financially.

Music would eventually become part of their turning point. Monterde’s career reached new heights, with his song “Palagi” emerging as one of the defining successes of his journey and introducing his music to an even wider audience.

Now, the dream property represents more than another achievement for the couple. It stands as a reminder of how far they have traveled together—from seasons of uncertainty and limited resources to finally having the opportunity to create the home they once could only imagine.

For Monterde and Tandingan, their newest milestone is ultimately less about the property itself and more about the years behind it: patience through difficult moments, faith in each other’s dreams, and a partnership that remained strong long before success arrived.