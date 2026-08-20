Rather than address the rumors, Bela politely declined to elaborate while speaking to the media for her upcoming movie Life After You.

“I won’t talk about it muna. Thank you,” Bela said, leaving the status of their friendship private.

Questions surrounding AngBeKi surfaced after Angelica shared an Instagram post on July 15 looking back at people and moments she was thankful for during the first six months of 2026.

Kim appeared among those included in the post, while Bela was not featured, prompting some social media users to speculate about whether the longtime friends remained as close as before.

No confirmation of a falling-out, however, has been made by the three actresses, and Bela’s decision not to discuss the subject leaves the online speculation exactly that—speculation.

AngBeKi became a familiar friendship circle among showbiz followers through the years, with its name combining parts of Angelica, Bela and Kim’s names. Their bond has been followed by fans through their public appearances, trips and social media moments.

For the meantime, Bela appears focused on her work as she prepares for the release of Life After You, her latest project under Viva Films.

The family drama pairs her with Diamond Star Maricel Soriano and explores an unlikely relationship between two women brought together by complicated family circumstances and their shared concern for a young girl.

Life After You opens in cinemas on September 9.