Kim Chiu has addressed the ongoing legal matter involving her business House of Little Bunny, saying her decision to pursue legal action against sister Lakambini Chiu was not about personal finances but about protecting a company she helped build.

In an official statement shared through MJ Felipe, the actress admitted that she was deeply hurt by the situation and acknowledged that people may have different opinions about her decision.

“I do not know where to start po. Sobrang nasasaktan po ako. People may have different opinions with my decision, and I understand that,” Chiu said.

The actress explained that she could not disclose further details because of the ongoing legal process, but clarified that the matter involves a business venture that began in 2023.

“There are things I cannot talk about because there is an ongoing legal process. This was never about my personal money,” she said.

Chiu said the business was built through years of effort, sacrifices and dreams, adding that she hoped it would become part of her future beyond her career in show business.

“This is about a business which started in 2023, built with years of hard work, sacrifices, and dreams. A business I poured my heart into, hoping it would become my future when the time comes for me to step away from show business,” she shared.

She also clarified that the legal action filed by her team only covers a specific period, from January to July 2025, and that there are still details she has chosen not to make public.

“What my legal team and I have filed covers ONLY the period from January to July of 2025. There is so much more to this story that I am choosing not to disclose publicly,” Chiu said.

The actress maintained that allowing the legal process to move forward is part of protecting the company and seeking accountability.

“This is a business I worked so hard to build, and I believe that going through this legal process should never take away the company’s right to stand up for what is right, protect what the company have worked for, and seek accountability through the proper legal process,” she said.

Chiu ended her statement by saying she is choosing to remain silent for now out of respect for the proper legal proceedings.

“There is so much I am choosing not to say right now. Not because I do not have a story to tell, but because there is a proper time and place for the truth. For now, I trust and let the legal process take its course,” she said.