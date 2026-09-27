Bela Padilla has confirmed that she and tech CEO Martin Tan have ended their relationship after dating for the past few months.

In an emotional Instagram post, the actress and filmmaker shared that while fans had only recently seen glimpses of their romance, the couple had also been navigating difficult moments behind the scenes.

“I feel extremely lucky that every time love finds me, you all seem genuinely happy for me,” Padilla.

She described Tan as someone who shared her passion for films, food markets and work, adding that she had never before experienced a relationship that “truly swept” her off her feet.