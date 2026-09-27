Bela Padilla has confirmed that she and tech CEO Martin Tan have ended their relationship after dating for the past few months.
In an emotional Instagram post, the actress and filmmaker shared that while fans had only recently seen glimpses of their romance, the couple had also been navigating difficult moments behind the scenes.
“I feel extremely lucky that every time love finds me, you all seem genuinely happy for me,” Padilla.
She described Tan as someone who shared her passion for films, food markets and work, adding that she had never before experienced a relationship that “truly swept” her off her feet.
Despite their connection, Padilla said they had decided to go their separate ways.
“I’m deciding for both of us to move forward separately to save whatever we can of ourselves and how we see each other.”
She reflected that loving someone sometimes also means knowing when to let go before the good memories are overshadowed.
“I think sometimes, loving someone also means knowing when to let go, before you lose the good things you saw in each other.”
Padilla went on to praise Tan, calling him “one of the most fun, smartest, and definitely most charming people” she has ever met, and said she genuinely wishes him the best.
Although she rarely shared details of their relationship online, the actress ended her post by saying she wanted to remember one “lovely, ordinary” night they spent together, sharing a photo from that evening.